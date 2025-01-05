Abubakar lifts U-18 title at National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda’s Abubakar Talha stunned Bilal Asim to clinch the boys’ U-18 singles title at the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

Abubakar Talha, a talented student of FGEI and sponsored by SA Gardens and Euro Petroleum, showcased remarkable skill and determination as he registered title victory against experienced Bilal Asim with an impressive scoreline of 6-4, 6-0.

The first set was a competitive affair, with Abubakar breaking Bilal in the crucial ninth game to take it 6-4. In the second set, Abubakar displayed complete dominance, overwhelming Bilal with precision and control to win 6-0. This victory highlights Abubakar’s rising potential and dedication to the sport.

After clinching the title in a commanding fashion, Abubakar shared: “I am incredibly grateful to my sponsors, SA Gardens and Euro Petroleum, for their all-out support and belief in my abilities. This victory is a result of hard work, dedication, and the guidance of my coach and mentor Mehboob Waheed Jan.I am also very thankful to my school FGEI for their support. With the help of Allah Almighty, I aim to keep improving and making my supporters proud.”

In the first men’s singles semifinal, Muhammad Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-4, 6-4, and set final clash against Muzammil Murtaza, who outpaced Aqeel Khan 6-4, 4-1 (retired). In the men’s doubles final,M Shoaib/Muzammil Murtaza defeated Barkatullah/Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the title.

In the ladies’ singles semifinal, Soha Ali beat Noor Malik 7-6(5), 6-3, and qualified for the final while Amna Ali Qayum beat Meheq Khokhar 6-2, 6-4 to set final clash against Soha. In the boys’ U-14 semifinals, Hassan Usmani beat Shayan Afridi 6-2, 7-5 and Ruhab Faisal beat Junaid Khan 6-1, 6-1. In the boys’ U-12 semifinals, Shayan Afridi beat M Ayan 4-1, 4-1 while Rashid Ali beat Ibraheem Gill 4-1, 5-3. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Patron PTF, visited the PTF complex on Saturday and witnessed the exciting and enthralling semifinals.