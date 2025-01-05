Sunday, January 05, 2025
AC delays verdict in 190mln pound case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Web Desk
6:04 PM | January 05, 2025
National

An accountability court has once again postponed its verdict in the 190 million pound case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Initially scheduled for announcement tomorrow, Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana stated that the decision would now be issued at a later date. This marks the third time the verdict has been delayed.

According to sources, the PTI founder’s legal team will be notified of the new date once it is finalized.

Notably, the court had reserved its decision on December 18, with plans to announce it on December 23.

It was later postponed to January 6, and now, it has been delayed again.

