Sunday, January 05, 2025
Barrister Saif vows stern action against peace disruptors in Kurram

4:37 PM | January 05, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr Saif, has pledged to take decisive action against elements disrupting peace in Kurram.

In his statement, Barrister Saif reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining peace in the region, in line with the agreement reached during the Grand Jirga.

He described the attack on the Deputy Commissioner as a deliberate attempt to undermine stability and called on the people of Kurram to remain alert against anti-peace forces.

He urged the local community to collaborate with the administration and government to ensure lasting peace.

The Chief Minister has taken serious notice of the incident and instructed authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice promptly.

Barrister Saif also mentioned that a convoy had been temporarily halted due to security concerns but assured that it would proceed once clearance was obtained.

