Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

City’s AQI increases

PMD highest AQI was recorded in Cantt area

Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Air pollution level on Saturday had been increased in the provincial capital  once again.

The average air quality index (AQI) of the ‘City of Gardens’ reached 398, making Lahore the second  most polluted city in the world. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the highest AQI was recorded in  Cantt area at 796, followed by 621 around Mall Road and 528 in Johar Town. In addition, the AQI was recorded around 493 at Shimla Pahari, while 492 on Defence Road.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the CM Punjab’s flagship initiative Green Credit Programme (PGCP)  has been launched to curtail smog and air pollution in Lahore.

The PGCP is a part of the Punjab Growth Strategy and aims at achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The program is being implemented first in the city of Lahore to combat pollution, and will, later on, expand across the entire province.

PPP gears up for overhaul ahead of Bilawal’s Lahore rally

The programme seeks to mobilise youth, students, women and the broader community to engage in environmentally positive actions. Individuals and communities carrying out environmentally positive actions, broadly have been divided into six areas of interventions including Air, Water, Waste, Land, Biodiversity & Ecology and Awareness.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025