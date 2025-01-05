Sunday, January 05, 2025
CM condemns attack on govt vehicles in Kurram

Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned an attack on government vehicles in Kurram.  In her statement, she expressed deep concern over the incident and extended her best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud. CM Maryam Nawaz stated that such cowardly acts of terrorism would not weaken the resolve of the nation. She emphasized that the spirit of the people remains strong and unwavering in the face of such attacks.

Staff Reporter

