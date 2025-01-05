CM Murad launches Rescue 1122’s new highway operations

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated Rescue 1122’s new Highway Operations, a significant expansion of the province’s emergency response capabilities.

The launch, part of the World Bank-supported Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP), establishes 15 strategically located satellite stations along major highways and motorways, providing rapid emergency assistance to travellers and nearby communities.

The new Highway Rescue Stations, exemplified by the newly opened facility in Gulshan-e-Maymar, are equipped with advanced ambulances, fire trucks, disaster management machinery, and recovery vehicles. This represents a substantial upgrade to Sindh’s emergency infrastructure, addressing a previously significant gap in government-provided services.

“Rescue 1122, launched in 2022, is transforming emergency response in Sindh,” the CM said and added that this expansion reflected his government’s commitment to building a safer and more resilient province. “The highway operations will not only serve travellers but also provide crucial backup support to nearby districts,” he said.

The CM announced plans to further expand Rescue 1122’s reach to the district and tehsil levels, ensuring province-wide accessibility to emergency services. “The service, modelled on international best practices and staffed by professionals trained at recognised rescue academies, offers free services via a single, unified helpline: 1122. Services include medical emergencies, firefighting, water rescue, urban search and rescue, and lifesaving training programs,” he said.

Murad Shah expressed gratitude to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the World Bank for their support, praising the dedication of Rescue 1122 personnel. He concluded by stating that this initiative represents a major step towards a safer Sindh, highlighting the government’s ongoing commitment to public safety and infrastructure development. The event concluded with a media briefing further emphasising these commitments. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman said that Since its inception, Rescue 1122 has responded to over 700,000 medical emergencies, 1,000 fire incidents, 60 building collapses, and 180 drowning rescues. He emphasised the life-saving impact of the service and the enhanced efficiency the highway operations will bring.

Minister for Planning and Development Nasir Shah announced that an initiative would also focus on modernizing 10 government hospital emergency wards, rehabilitating 836 kilometers of roads, and restoring 375 water supply schemes in flood-affected areas.

Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab commented that despite the provincial government launching mega projects, particularly in Karachi, the critics of the government were in denial. He urged the chief minister to announce a drainage system for the area. In response, the chief minister stated that he had instructions from the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to provide the people of the province with a water supply and drainage system. “I am ready to provide you with a drainage scheme for the area, but it must be comprehensive to meet the needs of the community,” he emphasized.

During a media briefing, when asked about the Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the chief minister remarked that the matter had been in court for the past two months, expressing regret that patients were suffering as a result.

In response to another question, Murad Shah explained that barren land would be utilised for the Green Initiative, which aims to launch corporate farming. “We are also rolling out a scheme to bring uncultivated or barren land under cultivation,” he added. Addressing concerns about the illegal occupation of government land in Sohrab Goth, Murad Shah stated that he would order an inquiry. “We have already instructed government agencies to prevent any illegal occupation of government land,” he asserted.

Regarding the Intermediate Board in Karachi, the chief minister promised to prioritise resolving its issues. “We are working to improve the performance of educational boards by introducing modern examination models and appointing highly qualified professionals,” he added..