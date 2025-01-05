Commissioner Sargodha stresses collective efforts to combat pollution

SARGODHA - Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat environmental pollution. He highlighted that the administration is actively working to enhance Sargodha’s green cover on an emergency basis. The commissioner made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Jinnah Park in Block C of Satellite Town on Saturday. He underscored the government’s commitment to address environmental concerns and revealed that a comprehensive strategy is in place to mitigate pollution. The new parks, he noted, will significantly contribute to increasing Sargodha’s green spaces. Jahazeb Awan further disclosed that a park in Block 32 is also under construction to provide recreational facilities to the city’s residents. Deputy Director Admin & Finance PHA, Shafiq Larhman, briefed the commissioner on the park’s development. The inauguration ceremony was attended by ADC G Umar Farooq, ADC R Fahad Mahmud, Director Waste Management Company Abdul Razaq Dhalloo, and local notables. The commissioner commended the ongoing efforts to establish parks and green belts and directed officials to ensure the timely completion of all projects. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country’s prosperity and security.

ACE arrests Nikah Khawan for making fake marriage certificates

The Anti-Corruption Department Saturday arrested a Nikah Khawan for his involvement in fabricating fake marriage certificates and ruining the lives of young women. According to a press release issued by the ACE office, Aiman Latif, d/o Muhammad Latif, a resident of Block No. 14, Sargodha, filed a complaint, alleged that Muhammad Awais, the Nikah registrar of Union Council No. 13, Sargodha, conspired with accused Muneeb Raza to fabricate a marriage certificate without the presence of the bride, witnesses, or other legal formalities. Upon receiving the complaint, the Additional Director General Anti-Corruption ordered an inquiry, leading to the registration of FIR No. 17/2024 at the Anti-Corruption Headquarters Police Station in Sargodha. During the investigation, led by of Assistant Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Sargodha, Tasawar Abbas Bosal, records were meticulously reviewed, witness statements were recorded, and the accused failed to prove their innocence.

Based on the findings, a raid was conducted to arrest Muhammad Awais, while efforts to apprehend other accused are ongoing.