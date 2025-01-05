CTD arrests two suspected terrorists from Jamshoro

HYDERABAD - A team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) rounded up 2 suspected terrorists from Al Manzor recreational spot in Jamshoro and recovered grenades and weapons from their possession. An official of the CTD informed on Saturday that the suspects Athar Panhwar and Muhammad Peeral Korejo were later booked in 3 separate FIRs on the state complaint at CTD police station in Hyderabad. The official claimed both the suspected terrorists wanted to target vehicles of Rangers but thanks to the timely intelligence information they were arrested. He apprised that the department recovered 2 hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, bullets and gloves besides Rs25,000 cash from their possession. He alleged that the suspects were associated with Sindhu Desh Liberation Army and Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, both of which happen to be banned outfits owing to their alleged anti state activities. The official further told that they had found a video from a suspect’s mobile phone in which he could be seen disrespecting the flag of Pakistan. He said a commander of the banned organization, Shahnawaz Bhutto, had tasked the suspects to target officials of the intelligence agencies and that they were also working on creating a mobile phone App to spread hatred with a funding of Rs400,000 from Bhutto.