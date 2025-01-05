Death of Languages

Many languages around the world are dying out. Research indicates that every two weeks, a language disappears as its last speakers pass away. Without active efforts to preserve and teach these languages, they are doomed to fade away. It is crucial for native speakers to work on preserving their languages. Educational authorities must also introduce these languages into school curricula to ensure they are taught to future generations. Only through such efforts can we keep the cultural diversity of languages alive.

NASEEB PEERAL,

Turbat.