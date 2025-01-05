Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dense fog disrupts motorways and air travel across Punjab

Dense fog disrupts motorways and air travel across Punjab
Web Desk
10:45 AM | January 05, 2025
National

Punjab continues to grapple with dense fog, significantly reducing visibility and causing widespread disruptions. The heavy fog has led to the closure of several key motorways, making travel perilous for commuters. According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, while M-3 remains shut between Faizpur and Samundri. Additionally, access to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) has been restricted due to low visibility.

Drivers traveling on national highways have also encountered severe challenges. The Motorway Police have issued safety guidelines, urging motorists to switch on fog lights, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden lane changes, and avoid unnecessary travel during peak fog hours.

Beyond road transportation, the thick fog has caused significant disruptions at airports. Several flights have been delayed, leaving passengers stranded and facing considerable inconvenience. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and advising passengers to check flight schedules before heading to the airport.

Senator Siddiqui denies offer to transfer Imran Khan to Bani Gala

The foggy conditions are expected to persist, with the Met Office forecasting continued low visibility in the coming days. Travelers are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on travel advisories.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025