Dense fog disrupts motorways and air travel across Punjab

Punjab continues to grapple with , significantly reducing visibility and causing widespread disruptions. The heavy fog has led to the closure of several key motorways, making travel perilous for commuters. According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Kot Momin, while M-3 remains shut between Faizpur and Samundri. Additionally, access to the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) has been restricted due to low visibility.

Drivers traveling on national highways have also encountered severe challenges. The Motorway Police have issued safety guidelines, urging motorists to switch on fog lights, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden lane changes, and avoid unnecessary travel during peak fog hours.

Beyond road transportation, the thick fog has caused significant disruptions at airports. Several flights have been delayed, leaving passengers stranded and facing considerable inconvenience. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and advising passengers to check flight schedules before heading to the airport.

The foggy conditions are expected to persist, with the Met Office forecasting continued low visibility in the coming days. Travelers are urged to exercise caution and stay updated on travel advisories.