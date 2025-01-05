Sunday, January 05, 2025
DIG directed for general hold-up to maintain law & order

Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  On the instructions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab, police implemented general hold-up/blockade in all the five districts of Larkana range on Saturday. In his statement he said that to maintain law and order, verification of all suspicious persons was done at the entrance and exit of the districts. During blockade/general hold-up, verification of hundreds of persons and vehicles/motorcycles from range districts was done under CRI system and search APP. Searching of all incoming vehicles, verification of persons, and blockade points were set up at important points by the police of all the five districts.Checking was done by a heavy police force under the leadership of SDPOs, SHOs, unit in-charges, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

