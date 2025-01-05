Sunday, January 05, 2025
Section 144 enforced in Kurram for two months following DC attack

Web Desk
7:36 PM | January 05, 2025
In response to the worsening law and order situation, Section 144 has been imposed in Kurram district for two months.

The decision follows a shooting incident that left the deputy commissioner critically injured.

A case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station against the suspects, with the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Additional SHO Ahmadi Shama under charges of terrorism and attempted murder.

The district administration stated that Section 144 would ban public displays of weapons, aerial firing, and gatherings of more than five people. These measures are intended to prevent potential misuse of the situation by miscreants and to restore peace in the area.

A formal notification from the Home Department confirmed the imposition of Section 144.

Authorities have expressed serious concerns over rising tensions in the district, stressing the importance of these strict measures to safeguard residents and maintain order.

Web Desk

