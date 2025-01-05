Firing on govt convoy in Kurram a conspiracy to sabotage peace agreement: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that firing incident on the government convoy in Lower Kurram was a conspiracy to sabotage the recent peace agreement signed between the warring groups in the tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Miscreants have committed heinous act of firing to undermine the peace agreement,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement while quoting the interior minister. He prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javed Ullah Mehsud who injured in the incident. On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has claimed that both warring sides in the Kurram district had signed a peace agreement after more than 80-day long road closures due to violent clashes in the areas that claImed over 100 lives. Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan. During the meeting, both leaders condemned the firing incident on government vehicles in Lower Kurram’s Bagan tehsil and expressed solidarity with the injured individuals.

Naqvi said anti-state forces attempted to sabotage the peace agreement under the guise of firing, calling it a “cowardly enemy’s premeditated conspiracy.” However, he noted that their nefarious intentions were thwarted. The interior minister said they were in contact with the KP government and the injured deputy commissioner was receiving the best possible medical treatment. He added that DC was airlifted to Peshawar via helicopter, emphasising that his life was of utmost importance. He appreciated the sincere efforts of security forces and peace jirgas, expressing gratitude to the grand jirga’s leaders. He highlighted that the peace agreement would yield far-reaching results, ensuring the protection of life and property. He noted that important decisions were made during the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar to ensure lasting peace and public safety.

He added that these decisions were paving the way for sustainable peace in the region. Both leaders commended the security forces’ operations against Khawarji terrorists and paid tribute to the martyrs. Naqvi said the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs were unforgettable. Aimal Wali speaking on his turn said the martyrs nurtured peace with their precious blood, and those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan were the heroes of the nation. During the meeting, the overall situation in the country, including affairs of KP and measures to ensure peace and public safety in Kurram were are discussed in detail.