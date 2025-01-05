Sunday, January 05, 2025
Five killed, 6 injured in Peshawar shooting

January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  At least five persons were killed and six other injured during shootout between two rival parties over old enmity here Saturday. “Firing between two rival parties left five people dead and six injured in Peshawar’s Tehkal area,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar told media. He said that the incident occurred during an exchange of fire between two rival groups due to personal enmity at congested Tehkal area. Police said people from one party were returning from a wedding ceremony when they faced the other party that was present near a bridge over personal enmity on property and previous murders. Police cordoned of the area and started search operation for arrest of the accused.

