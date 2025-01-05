Four die, 34 injured in Turbat blast

QUETTA/PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD - At least four people were killed and 34 others injured in a bomb blast near a passenger bus in Turbat on Saturday night, police and rescue workers said. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Police sources said that according to the initial investigations it was a remote-controlled explosion. Several policemen are said to be among the victims. The incident occurred when a bus carrying security personnel was targeted. Police sources confirmed that the vehicle of SP Kech, passing nearby, was also damaged in the blast. The security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area soon after the blast.

Police officials confirmed that five of the injured are in critical condition. However, the exact nature of the explosion has not yet been determined.

CCTV footage showed several vehicles traveling on the road when a massive flame engulfed a moving passenger bus following the explosion. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Serious Crime Wing Zohaib Mohsin was among those injured, along with six members of his family who were passing through the area when the blast occurred.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist incident.

In their separate statements, they expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack. The President, in his statement, condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for grant of patience to them. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Asif Ali Zardari said operations would continue till complete elimination of the menace of terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his statement, said the terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that government and security forces are active against terrorists and we are determined to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister prayed for the recovery of the injured and elevation of the ranks of those who were martyred in the bomb blast and extended condolence to the families.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemning the incident, said the terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

In his statement, he directed concerned officials to provide better healthcare facilities to injured persons.