Gold price declines

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs275,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs276,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs236,368 from Rs237,397 whereas that of 10 grams 22 karat also went down to Rs216,671 from Rs217,614. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,639 from $2657, the Association reported.