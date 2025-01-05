Sunday, January 05, 2025
Governor felicitates Harmas Ali on winning US Junior Squash championship

Governor felicitates Harmas Ali on winning US Junior Squash championship
Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated Harmas Ali Raja on his remarkable victory in the US Junior Squash Championship, stating that his achievement has made Pakistan proud. He highlighted that Harmas Ali Raja is the first Pakistani to win the championship by defeating his American opponent 0-3 in the final, earning the gold medal. He remarked, “Harmas Ali Raja’s success is a testament to the immense talent of Pakistani youth, who continue to prove their abilities on global platforms.” The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauded Harmas Ali Raja’s dedication and hard work, calling his achievement a source of inspiration for the nation.

Our Staff Reporter

