Sunday, January 05, 2025
Govt-PTI third round of talks expected next week

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Since the third round of talks between the government and the PTI expected in the next week, the former planning to summon national assembly session after the negotiations process. The government, in order to avoid any controversial debate in the house, will prefer to call the session after the talks. The third round of talks is expected in the next week, in which the PTI would share a set of demands in writing. The notification for the third formal meeting would be issued in the next week after the PTI’s members will discuss it with their leader former prime minister Imran Khan. The opposition party members had requested easy access to their jailed leader Imran Khan to consult him about the charter of demands and convey the proceedings.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

