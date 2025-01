Lahore - A boy working as a house servant in Lahore’s Ghalib Market area was killed due to alleged violence. According to a private news channel and police, the victim, identified as Sunni, worked at the residence of Sajid, a citizen of Main Market. According to police, the child’s body bore signs of violence, including injuries to sensitive areas. Two suspects have been arrested, and a case has been registered on the statement of the victim’s father at the Ghalib Market police station.