Humanity: No more

January 05, 2025
When the cameras click but the hearts don’t, we lose a little more of our humanity. On my way to Bolan Grammar School in Turbat, I witnessed a scene that shook my faith in human kindness. A family injured in a car accident lay helpless on the ground. What followed will haunt me forever.

The cries of the injured family and their desperation were met not with aid but with indifference. Onlookers, more focused on taking photos for social media, ignored their pleas for help. No one stepped forward to comfort them or offer assistance. It was as if the value of human life had been reduced to a mere spectacle for likes and shares.

That day, I realised that humanity is more than a word; it’s a choice—a choice to care, to help, and to make a difference. The indifference I witnessed has left an indelible mark on my heart. Let this serve as a reminder to choose empathy and compassion in a world that often feels desensitised to suffering.

Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students

Tragedy strikes every day, but we must not let indifference become the norm. The next time you witness someone in need, remember that you have a choice. Choose to lend a helping hand, to care, and to uphold the humanity our world so desperately needs.

IQRA ZAHID,

Balochistan.

