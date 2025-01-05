Improving Security Measures for Tourists

Sindh, known for its warm hospitality, has long prided itself on welcoming guests with open arms. However, a recent incident has cast a shadow over this reputation. A Polish couple, who had cycled through eight countries without incident, were robbed in broad daylight in Thatta district while visiting the historic Shah Jahan Mosque.

This robbery, which left the couple shaken and empty-handed, has tarnished Pakistan’s image globally, raising concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement. Politicians may claim that Sindh is a haven of peace, but such incidents expose the hollowness of these assertions.

Sadly, this is not an isolated case. Reports of kidnappings, including those of children, have surfaced in areas like Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, and Ghotki. Residents in these regions are increasingly voicing their frustrations, demanding better security.

The robbery of the Polish couple underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures, particularly for tourists. Authorities must apprehend the culprits, recover the stolen belongings, and ensure justice is served. Such actions will not only restore faith in the system but also send a strong message that criminal acts will not be tolerated. This incident is a wake-up call for Sindh’s law enforcement agencies. Protecting both residents and visitors must become a priority. Only then can the province reclaim its reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.