India issues visas to 100 Pakistanis for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s Urs

ISLAMABAD - The Indian authorities have issued visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, India, significantly below the allotted quota of 500. According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umar Butt on Saturday, this year, India has restricted the number of visas issued, denying travel to 400 potential pilgrims. Despite the restrictions, he said 100 Pakistani pilgrims are set to leave for Ajmer Sharif on Sunday via the Wagah border. These pilgrims will participate in various religious ceremonies at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, widely known as Gharib Nawaz, he added.