Israeli strikes martyr 41 a day after ceasefire talks resume

GAZA - At least 41 Palestinians were martyred since early Saturday across the Gaza enclave. This includes a Palestinian family of 11, including seven children. Rescuers in Gaza said on Saturday that Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory killed at least 26 people, the day after Hamas said peace talks were to resume. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 15 people, including a child, early Saturday in southern Gaza, hospital staff said.

The three airstrikes hit a car, a house and people on the street in the city of Khan Younis, according to staff at Nasser Hospital. The Civil Defense said an airstrike destroyed a residential area behind the Saraya complex in Gaza City, killing at least five people. Late on Friday, Hamas had said indirect negotiations with Israel were to resume in Qatar that same night for a truce and captive release deal. There has since been no update.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence, stated that Israel has carried out more than 30 strikes targeting civilian gatherings across the enclave since this morning.

Citing medical sources, the Wafa news agency reported that Israeli airstrikes on multiple areas in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 41 people, including 27 in the northern region. Israeli police have arrested four people protesting outside of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s house in occupied Jerusalem, calling for the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza. A larger protest took place in Rehovot south of Tel Aviv.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Saturday of an Israeli captive held in Gaza since the October 2023 attack. In the undated, three-and-half-minute video recording that AFP has not been able to verify, 19-year-old soldier Liri Albag called in Hebrew for the Israeli government to secure her release. Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad have released a number of videos of Israeli captives in their custody during nearly 15 months of war on Gaza. The Israeli army said a rocket crossing from northern Gaza into Israel was identified, adding that the rocket fell into the area of the Beit Hanoun crossing. No damage or casualties were mentioned.