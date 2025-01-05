Israr Khattak wins Karachi Marathon with impressive 2:29:58 finish

Israr Khattak from Peshawar claimed victory in the second Karachi Marathon, finishing the 42.2 km race in 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 58 seconds. Muhammad Riaz from Bahawalpur secured second place with a time of 2:32:10.

The event, recognized by World Athletics, attracted runners from Pakistan and countries including the US, Poland, Japan, and Germany. In the women’s half marathon, Mumtaz Naimat from Gilgit finished first in 1:43:00.

Race Director Shoaib Nizami praised the increased female participation and noted the marathon's potential to qualify runners for global events like the Boston Marathon. Participants described the race as a symbol of positivity for Karachi.