Karachi Marathon set to take the city by storm on 5th

LAHORE - The Karachi Marathon is slated to take place on January 5, 2025. Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan, said: “The Karachi Marathon represents a pivotal moment in the city’s sporting calendar. Our marathon route has been officially certified by World Athletics, ensuring a world-class experience for participants. Additionally, we have invested in state-of-the-art timing equipment to accurately record finish times, eliminating any possibility of human error and guaranteeing fair and transparent competition.” Karachi Marathon 2025 gets the global seal of approval honored to be officially validated by the World Rankings Competition, recognizing our commitment to excellence and sportsmanship. Every winner of the Karachi Marathon can claim international champion status, paving the way for participation in any international marathon. The event will feature an array of categories, including Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, and Relay, ensuring that participants of all ages and from different nations including Germany, Japan, Australia, Poland, and many other countries.