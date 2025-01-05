Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP govt has completely lost its authority: Azma

KP govt has completely lost its authority: Azma
Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the KP government has completely lost its authority in the province.  In a statement, she said the focus of the KP government is more on the prisoner in Adiala Jail than the province itself. She added that Maryam Nawaz is concerned about the brothers and sisters in Parachinar. The Information Minister also mentioned that certain forces do not want peace to be established in Kurram. “Despite a peace agreement in Kurram, the attack on the Deputy Commissioner is condemnable. Ali Amin Gandapur has not had the opportunity to visit Kurram even once in the last two months. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in power in KP for 12 years, and during this period, the living standards of the people in the province have further declined,” she added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025