KP govt has completely lost its authority: Azma

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the KP government has completely lost its authority in the province. In a statement, she said the focus of the KP government is more on the prisoner in Adiala Jail than the province itself. She added that Maryam Nawaz is concerned about the brothers and sisters in Parachinar. The Information Minister also mentioned that certain forces do not want peace to be established in Kurram. “Despite a peace agreement in Kurram, the attack on the Deputy Commissioner is condemnable. Ali Amin Gandapur has not had the opportunity to visit Kurram even once in the last two months. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in power in KP for 12 years, and during this period, the living standards of the people in the province have further declined,” she added.