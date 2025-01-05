Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP govt vows to show no mercy to terrorists & supporters

KP govt vows to show no mercy to terrorists & supporters
Web Desk
3:35 PM | January 05, 2025
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to show no mercy to any terrorist or their supporters.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of top officials of the provincial government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar.

The meeting reviewed the situation following the Bagan incident and took strict notice of firing on Deputy Commissioner Kurram and security personnel.

The meeting decided that after the peace agreement, the people of the area are responsible for violating the agreement.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025