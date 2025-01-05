KP govt vows to show no mercy to terrorists & supporters

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to show no mercy to any terrorist or their supporters.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of top officials of the provincial government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar.

The meeting reviewed the situation following the Bagan incident and took strict notice of firing on Deputy Commissioner Kurram and security personnel.

The meeting decided that after the peace agreement, the people of the area are responsible for violating the agreement.