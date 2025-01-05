Kurram DC injured in firing on convoy days after peace deal

PARACHINAR/PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Kurram district Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire on his convoy in Lower Kurram on Saturday morning. The shooting took place just days after a peace agreement was reached between two warring groups in the clashes hit region.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the Kojalai Baba village near Bagan when residents opened fire on vehicles, injuring Javedullah Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

Mehsud was in the area to review arrangements for an aid convoy expected to take food items to Kurram, ending the over 85 days of blockade of the main Peshawar-Sadda-Thall-Parachinar road.

Reportedly, he sustained three bullets and was first rushed to a hospital in the Lower Alizai tehsil for treatment. Later, he was shifted to Peshawar in a helicopter. Three attackers were also injured in the cross firing, official sources said.

Police said that the convoy carrying relief goods from Thall to Parachinar came under firing near Bagan area. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the firing on convoy of vehicles carrying relief goods to Parachinar and termed injuries to DC as a serious negligence of the Provincial Govt and administration.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, while strongly condemning the firing incident targeting a government vehicle in the Bagan area of Kurram by unidentified assailants, sought a detailed report from senior officials. He directed strict legal action against those involved in the incident.

He expressed his well wishes for the speedy recovery of Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, and others injured in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister described the firing incident as deeply regrettable and condemnable, especially in light of the recent Kurram peace agreement.

He termed the attack a deliberate and malicious but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to undermine the government’s peace efforts in the region.

He attributed the incident to elements opposed to the restoration of peace in Kurram, reiterating the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring stability and addressing the difficulties faced by the people of Kurram. Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the peace agreement between the parties involved demonstrates the desire of Kurram’s residents for a harmonious environment.

However, certain disruptive elements are attempting to sabotage peace efforts. He assured that their attempts would not succeed and called on the local community to identify such elements and assist the government so that they could be dealt with as per the law. The Chief Minister affirmed that the tragic incident would not deter the government and elders from their peace-building efforts in Kurram.

He stressed that the provincial government, in collaboration with local leaders, would continue working tirelessly to restore complete peace and normalcy in the area.

Advisor on Information and Public Relations Khyber Paktunkhwa Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday termed the firing incident in the Bagan area of district Kurram as a nefarious conspiracy by peace-disrupting elements. He appealed to both Shia and Sunni communities to avoid falling prey to the conspiracies of these anti-peace forces.

Talking to media, Saif assured that the situation was under control, although the convoy had been temporarily halted for security clearance and would resume its journey shortly.

Saif clarified that he was present near the incident site along with Kohat Commissioner Mutasim Billah and DIG Kohat. He also dismissed reports of his injury as false, confirming he was safe.

He explained that following a peace agreement facilitated by a grand jirga, a convoy of 75 vehicles was set to depart when unidentified assailants opened fire on the convoy of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud in the Bagan area.

He said that a deputy commissioner and three of his guards sustained injuries and initially shifted to Alizai Hospital for first aid, after which the DC was moved to CMH Tal and later flown via helicopter to CMH Peshawar.

Saif confirmed that the DC’s condition was now stable. He emphasized the government’s commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure peace in the region.

He said that under the directive of the Chief Minister, he was personally overseeing the convoy’s safe passage to Kurram, accompanied by high-ranking officials.

He further elaborated that the peace agreement, reached through a grand jirga, had laid the groundwork for the convoy’s departure and the attack was an attempt to disrupted the peace process.

Saif vowed that anti-peace elements would not be allowed to succeed in their malicious designs and reiterated the government’s resolve to restore peace in the region.