Let’s set New Year’s goals

In this world, everything changes. Even things that cannot breathe, move, or grow still transform over time. Consider the year, which has just changed. A year cannot breathe, move, or grow, yet it changes after 365 or 366 days. Similarly, weather changes every few minutes. Everything around us is in flux, yet we remain the same. We rarely strive to make ourselves unique or better.

Two things about us do change naturally, but we play no role in them. First, our age increases with each passing day. Second, our height grows in our early years, though many of us never think about improving our posture or maximising our growth. Instead, we often look back at the past and think, “What might I have done differently?” But dwelling on the past is futile. As the experts say, “The past is a wastepaper, the present is a newspaper, and the future will be a question paper. Read and write carefully, or you’ll become a tissue paper.”

This new year offers an opportunity to set goals and create a mindset of growth and change. Let’s ensure we don’t waste this chance to move forward and improve.

ALI HASSAN,

Hub.