Man arrested for playing loud music

January 05, 2025
SARGODHA  -  Police apprehended an owner of a furniture showroom in Buchha Kalan village over the violation of the Sound System Act. According to police, Amanullah was taken into custody after complaints from local residents about  excessive noise levels emanating from a tape recorder at his showroom. It was alleged that Amanullah had been causing disturbance to the neighborhood by playing music at a high volume from his sound system. Acting upon the complaints, the police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, subsequently filing a case against him.

