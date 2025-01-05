Sunday, January 05, 2025
Man hit to death by train

NEWS WIRE
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN   -   A man was hit to death by a train near the Dunyapur railway station last night. According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about a body near the Dunyapur railway station. A Rescue team rushed to the spot where local people informed the team that the unidentified man had been killed by a Karachi-bounded train coming from Sialkot. The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur after legal action. The victim was later identified as 50-year-old Fida Hussnain s/o Ghulam Rasool of Chak 12 Faiz Multan.

