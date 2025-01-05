Message from President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Today, we observe the 97th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and pay tribute to the visionary leader who reshaped Pakistan’s destiny and became a voice of the voiceless. He was a statesman of unparalleled intellect, courage, and charisma, and his legacy will continue to remain a source of inspiration for the nation. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave us the Constitution of 1973, the first unanimously adopted Constitution, which laid the foundation for a parliamentary, democratic, and federal form of government. He was the architect of Pakistan’s nuclear program, which has proven to be pivotal in safeguarding our sovereignty and security. Under his leadership, Pakistan strengthened its foreign relations with China and many other friendly countries that continue to benefit our country to this day. He brought industrial and technological advancements, such as the establishment of the Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi with Russian collaboration and the development of our defence industry that boosted our defense capabilities. It was due to his statesmanship that Pakistan hosted the 1974 Islamic Summit Conference, bringing together leaders of the Muslim world to enhance unity and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah. His efforts cemented Pakistan’s leadership role among developing nations and within the Islamic World. Shaheed Bhutto also focused on empowering the underprivileged and bridging economic disparities.

His land reforms and measures for the uplift of workers and laborers not only gave dignity to millions of people but also changed their lives. His economic initiatives, such as the creation of major public-sector enterprises and the expansion of education, health, and infrastructure, set the foundation for progress and development. Institutions like Allama Iqbal Open University and the focus on technical education were born from his resolve to make knowledge accessible to all. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a staunch advocate of democracy, standing steadfast against dictatorship and oppression. His ultimate sacrifice, facing the gallows rather than compromising on his principles, immortalized him as a beacon of resistance and resilience. As we observe Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s birth anniversary, let us renew our commitment to his ideals of democracy, equality, and socio-economic justice. His dream of a progressive, sovereign, and inclusive Pakistan is more relevant today than ever. We need to carry forward his mission of building a Pakistan where the will of the people reigns supreme, and where every citizen enjoys equal opportunities.

Let us draw strength from his vision and work together to steer the country out of the current challenges and make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country.

Jiye Bhutto! Pakistan Khappay.