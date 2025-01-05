Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Musical event held at Shalimar Gardens

NEWS WIRE
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  -  The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) held its much-anticipated monthly musical event, the Drum Circle, at the historic Shalimar Gardens, here on Saturday. The enchanting event brought together a diverse crowd, including families, music enthusiasts, and cultural heritage lovers, in the serene ambiance of one of Lahore’s most iconic Mughal-era sites. The Drum Circle, known for its participatory rhythm experience, has become a cornerstone of WCLA’s cultural initiatives. With the lush surroundings of Shalimar Garden providing a picturesque backdrop, the event celebrated the rhythm of life while fostering community engagement and cultural appreciation.

Salah ud Din Mazari, Incharge of Shalimar Garden, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating that the Drum Circle is more than just a musical gathering.

 “It’s a celebration of our shared heritage and the vibrant culture of Lahore.” Hosting this event in Shalimar Garden enhances its significance, as the garden’s historical essence perfectly complements the rhythm and unity that the Drum Circle embodies, he said , adding “We are committed to ensuring that such events continue to inspire and connect people while promoting the historical treasures of our city.”  The evening was filled with captivating beats, dynamic energy, mesmerizing sound of Rubab and vibrant Balti Dance, as participants of all ages joined in creating music, blending traditional and contemporary rhythms.

Business community complains of dying internet speed during load shedding

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025