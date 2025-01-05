Nabi Gul receives three-match ban for code of conduct breach

LAHORE - Peshawar Region’s Nabi Gul has been banned for three domestic matches after being found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the PCB Code of Conduct during the Quaid Trophy final at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi. The violation pertains to Article 2.15(a) of the Code, which addresses “attempting to gain an unfair advantage during a match.” Specifically, Nabi was charged with deliberately attempting to deceive the umpires by claiming a catch he knew was not clean in the 73rd over of Sialkot’s first innings on the second day of the final. The incident was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Rashid Riaz, with TV Umpire Imran Jawed assisting in the decision. Match Referee Iqbal Sheikh reviewed the evidence and imposed the sanction. Nabi pleaded guilty to the charge, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.