No decision on mini budget yet

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has not decided yet to announce the mini budget to bridge the tax collection shortfall in first six months of the current fiscal year.

The Federal Board of Revenue missed its revenue collection target by nearly Rs386 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year. According to provisional figures released, the FBR collected Rs5.623 trillion between July and December against the target of Rs6.009 trillion. However, the collection is 26pc higher compared to the year-ago figure of Rs4.466tr.

“The government has not decided yet to announce the mini budget,” said an official of the FBR. He said that the FBR would bridge the shortfall with administrative and enforcement measures in remaining six months of the current fiscal year. The FBR has collected Rs1.326 trillion in December as against the target of Rs1.373 trillion, a gap of Rs47 billion. The govt had announced overly ambitious revenue target of Rs12.913tr for FY25, a 40pc increase from FY24. According to the Ministry of finance, during Jul-Nov FY2025, FBR tax collection grew by 23.3 percent to Rs 4,295 billion against Rs 3,485 billion last year. Within total, direct taxes rose by 27.0 percent, sales taxes by 23.6 percent, FED by 25.1 percent and customs duty by 8.0 percent. According to the Federal Fiscal Operations Jul-Oct, FY2025, net federal revenues grew by 71.8 percent to Rs 4,822 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a sharp increase in non-tax collection, which grew by 101.2 percent to Rs 3,192 billion. Similarly, tax collection increased to Rs 3,443 billion against Rs 2,748 billion last year. Prudent expenditure management helped contain the expenditure growth to 20.6 percent relative to high revenue growth. In absolute, total expenditures reached Rs.4472 billion against Rs.3707 billion last year. Consequently, the fiscal balance posted a surplus of Rs.495 billion (0.4% of GDP) against a deficit of Rs.862 billion (-0.8% of GDP) last year. Similarly, primary surplus increased to Rs 3,124 billion (3.0% of GDP) against a surplus of Rs 1,430 billion (1.4% of GDP) last year.