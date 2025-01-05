Pakistan Club, Young Lyari Club triumphant

LAHORE - Pakistan Club emerged victorious in boys’ category, defeating Qambaran Club 3-2, while Young Lyari Club secured a 2-1 win over Keamari Club in girls’ category at the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival Boxing Event held at the Kakri Ground, Lyari. Deputy Commissioner South, Captain Altaf Hussain Sario, was the chief guest of the finals. Distinguished attendees included Director Sports Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan, AC Lyari Majid Altaf, M Asghar Baloch, Abid Brohi, Abdul Hamid Baloch, Abdul Rahim, Abdul Razaq, Rasool Bakhsh Baloch, and others. Muhammad Faizan was declared the best player in the boys’ category, while Salwa Baloch received the best player award in the girls’ category. The event also featured officials Rustam Baloch, Sharaf Naz, Abdul Waheed Darwaish, Adnan Baba, Jameel Khan, and Dr. Shahid. Deputy Commissioner South praised Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi for organizing a remarkable and was later presented a souvenir by Ghulam Muhammad.