Pakistan’s Threat Perceptions

US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer claimed at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace that Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme (LRBMP) was acquiring dimensions that could bring regions outside South Asia (specifically India’s Nicobar and Andaman Islands) and even continental USA within range. This was a rather ludicrous and unsubstantiated accusation. Could “outside South Asia” also be interpreted as the US’ vital interests in the larger Greater Middle East Region (GMER)-South Asia Complex? There is a direct, rational, well-considered relationship between Pakistan’s military capacities, capabilities, and intent. Its military-nuclear-missile programme is declared, poised, and primed as India-specific and is designed to cover all potential operational hypotheses between the two long-time antagonists. It aims to establish and maintain a vital, full-spectrum strategic balance in South Asia and critically deter aggression.

The US somehow feels that Pakistan’s LRBMP would be inimical to its vital national interests in the larger GMER-South Asia Complex. It needs to be more realistic in its approach and not deliberately (mis)interpret this declared Pakistani capability to suit its own geopolitical objectives in the wider region. Nevertheless, the US government has sanctioned four more Pakistani companies (the total now reportedly comes to a whopping 160), including the National Development Complex, for enabling and furthering the LRBMP. The rationale given was that it was consistent with global and US non-proliferation regimes and that US technology and economic aid could not be used to augment this capacity. The US’ amazing sense of morality and self-righteousness continues to be selective in tone, nature, context, and conduct.

Nevertheless, Jon Finer’s statement raises some very pertinent, basic questions: why on earth would Pakistan ever want to target continental US, assuming it has such a capability? Under what geopolitical or geostrategic compulsions would it even consider such a rash, self-defeating course of action? Is this a deliberate attempt by the US to convert a more-than-willing ally into a potential enemy and target? Is this a well-thought-out, pre-emptive strategic manoeuvre by the US that portends future developments in Pakistan’s immediate East and West? It was further asserted that Pakistan could possibly join the list of countries which have continental USA within their missile ranges, such as Russia, China, and North Korea. Clubbing Pakistan with known US adversaries is a new, albeit very serious, development. Is it a warning shot to obviate certain ostensible geopolitical-geostrategic alignments in the region and developments along the Mekran Coast? Curiously, or rather not so curiously, India, which is developing Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), hypersonic missile, and Multiple Independently-Targeted Re-entry Vehicles (MIRV) capabilities, does not make the list. The timing of this statement and the sanctions regime is also very noteworthy. It comes immediately after the collapse of Syria and the US-led huddle of Arabs and Europeans on the future of Syria and its place on the emerging geopolitical plane in the GMER, particularly vis-à-vis Israel and Iran.

Consistent with US General Wesley Clark’s claim, is Iran, the lone survivor on his list, now in the crosshairs of the main powers/players in the Middle East? Is Armageddon then on the prowl again? Ominously, will it eventually creep further East of Iran, as one has been emphasising repeatedly?

The potential for a clash of vital interests between the US and Pakistan exists. US is aware of the strategic dilemma that India faces from a potential two-front war against Pakistan and China. It can barely cope with Pakistan alone, much less China or both in tandem. This is further compounded by a very weak, destabilised inner front in IIOJ&KR. A denuclearised, defanged Pakistan would perhaps allow India to single-mindedly pursue US interests against China—and simultaneously meet its own vital national interests vis-à-vis Pakistan. Additionally, Iran could possibly be the next to face the brunt of US-led West’s and Israel’s unified policies in the GMER. It could be on the list of destroyed and devastated states, right after Syria. However, if the hypothesis to neutralise Iran is to be played out, then the aim would be to first cripple its economy even further through more excruciating, multidimensional sanctions; if possible, seek regime change or, failing that, cause severe internal chaos, turmoil, and socio-political upheaval; ensure that its nuclear programme and ambitions are swiftly scuttled; weaken its partnerships with Russia and China; isolate it further within the South-Central Asian Region (SCAR)-GMER; encircle/envelop it and then attempt to defeat it in detail. This threatens to bring hostile, aggressive, inimical external forces right onto Pakistan’s western border. A destabilised, neutralised Iran thus goes against Pakistan’s national security interests—not least because of the volatile terrorism situation in Balochistan. This raises the prospect of the Abraham Accords being pursued even more aggressively by the incoming US administration. A reinvigorated push will aim to bring the Gulf Arabs and Israel onto one page, further widening the chasm between them and Iran. Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other regional players could probably be asked to assist or be forced into neutral corners. Could Pakistan be coerced diplomatically, economically, or even militarily to make its ground and/or air spaces available for this purpose?

Pakistan’s threat perceptions thus appear seriously aggravated. They must be continuously updated. As a vital national interest, its military-nuclear-missile potential must therefore continue to evolve in direct proportion to its threat perceptions!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.