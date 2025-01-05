Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Partly cloudy weather to dominate city

Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The partly cloudy and cold weather continued to dominate the city on Saturday, with  the MET Office forecasting similawr conditions for the next 24 hours. According to the MET officials, a frontal weather system remains active over the upper parts of  the country and is expected to persist until the morning of January 6. Rain, accompanied by snowfall  over the hills, is anticipated in northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Pothohar  region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist during the night and early morning hours in most plain areas of Punjab.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Chitral, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Drosh, Peshawar, Kalat, Zhob, Loralai, and Quetta, while snowfall was reported in Ziarat, Parachinar, Chitral, and Kalat.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Gupis, where the mercury dropped to -6°C.

PPP gears up for overhaul ahead of Bilawal’s Lahore rally

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 5.8°C while the maximum reached 17.5°C.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025