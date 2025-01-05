Partly cloudy weather to dominate city

LAHORE - The partly cloudy and cold weather continued to dominate the city on Saturday, with the MET Office forecasting similawr conditions for the next 24 hours. According to the MET officials, a frontal weather system remains active over the upper parts of the country and is expected to persist until the morning of January 6. Rain, accompanied by snowfall over the hills, is anticipated in northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galiyat. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist during the night and early morning hours in most plain areas of Punjab.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Chitral, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Drosh, Peshawar, Kalat, Zhob, Loralai, and Quetta, while snowfall was reported in Ziarat, Parachinar, Chitral, and Kalat.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Gupis, where the mercury dropped to -6°C.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 5.8°C while the maximum reached 17.5°C.