Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PCB sends Saim Ayub to London for urgent medical treatment

PCB sends Saim Ayub to London for urgent medical treatment
Web Desk
3:34 PM | January 05, 2025
Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has directed cricketer Saim Ayub to seek urgent medical care in London following an injury sustained during the second Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Ayub will consult top sports orthopedic specialists for a detailed assessment.

Currently under the care of Dr. Mamrez in Pakistan, Ayub will be accompanied by the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Azhar Mahmood, on his transfer to London. Naqvi assured that the PCB will provide all necessary resources for his treatment, hoping for a full recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025