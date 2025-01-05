PCB sends Saim Ayub to London for urgent medical treatment

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has directed cricketer to seek urgent medical care in London following an injury sustained during the second Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Ayub will consult top sports orthopedic specialists for a detailed assessment.

Currently under the care of Dr. Mamrez in Pakistan, Ayub will be accompanied by the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Azhar Mahmood, on his transfer to London. Naqvi assured that the PCB will provide all necessary resources for his treatment, hoping for a full recovery ahead of the Champions Trophy.