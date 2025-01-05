Sunday, January 05, 2025
Police held 490 open courts in 2004

January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Bahawalpur police organized 490 open courts at District Police Office, police stations and mosques in 2024. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that on the directions of the higher authorities of the Police Department, Bahawalpur police organized 490 open courts to listen to complaints of complainants. He added that open courts were held at District Police Office, police stations and mosques. He said that District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan and other senior police officials listened to people, received their applications and directed officials concerned to resolve legitimate issues without any further delay.

The police spokesperson further said that tens of hundreds people, who visited open courts, were provided with relief.

