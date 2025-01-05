Police obtain 3-day physical remand of man for killing cousin

Rawalpindi - The city police here on Saturday obtained three day physical custody of a man arrested for allegedly killing his cousin and then burning the dead body to hide the crime.

The accused Mehr Ali was arrested by the law enforcers of City Police station on Friday evening for allegedly killing his cousin (son of mother’s sister) Sheikh Mohsin Ashraf and burning his dead body in a bid to conceal his crime.

According to the investigation team led by DSP City Circle Azhar Hussain Shah, Mehr Ali called 35-year-old Mohsin to his house and shot him dead to snatch Rs4.5 million from him. Later, the accused burnt Mohsin’s dead body. The accused runs the business of providing animal fat to soap making factories. He reportedly fried the dead body in a big pot used to heat and melt animal fats.

The police unearthed the gruesome murder following a week-long investigation after an FIR was registered by the deceased’s father on December 26 reporting the disappearance and suspected kidnapping of his son.

The police claimed to have traced that the last call made by Mehr to the cell phone of the deceased and arrested him for questioning. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and said he killed Mohsin for the sake of the money.

Earlier, Sheikh Muhammad Ashraf, father of the deceased and a businessman who deals in prize bonds, in his complaint to the police said that Saqib Rehan called him and said that he had not been able to contact Mohsin. Saqib said that on December 25 evening he paid Rs4.5 million to purchase 3,000 prize bonds each worth Rs1,500 but Mohsin had not been responding to his calls.

Sheikh Ashraf further informed the police that he searched for his son but in vain and later informed the police through helpline 15.