Sunday, January 05, 2025
PPP gears up for overhaul ahead of Bilawal’s Lahore rally

Murtaza emphasised the need for PSF to establish organisational units

Our Staff Reporter
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza has directed the party’s subsidiary organizations to finalize their arrangements ahead of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s rally in Lahore, scheduled for March.

He issued these instructions during a meeting with delegations from the People’s Students Federation (PSF) and the Sports Wing at the PPP Central Punjab Secretariat on Saturday. During the meeting, Tayyab Chattha, President of the Sports Wing, announced plans for divisional-level Sports and Youth Festivals, with a complete roadmap to be presented to the provincial organization by December 6. Rana Rafaqat further informed that provincial, divisional, and district-level organizational structures would be completed by February 1. Musa Khokhar, President of PSF Central Punjab, revealed that divisional tours are being initiated in coordination with party officials to strengthen the organization’s presence.

Syed Hasan Murtaza emphasized the need for the PSF to establish organizational units in colleges and universities, pledging the party’s support in addressing their legitimate demands. He also instructed the Sports Wing to reorganize at the district level, fill vacant positions, and organize worker conventions at the district and divisional levels. Prominent attendees included Ahsan Rizvi and office bearers of the Sports Wing and PSF, such as Tayyab Chattha, Sabir Kasuri, Nasira Kafeel, Musa Khokhar, Hafiz Amir Shehzad, Hafiz Luqman, Mian Atiq, Rana Rafaqat, Tanveer Jatt, Naseem Sabir, and Mudassir Shakir.

