PPP threatens to withdraw support from federal government over lack of consultation

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) issued a strong warning on Sunday, threatening to withdraw its support from the federal government over key decisions made without its consultation.

PPP leader Shazia Marri stated that the federal government would collapse immediately if the PPP were to withdraw its backing. She expressed serious concerns about the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority, accusing the government of sidelining allies during the decision-making process.

“The PPP and the Sindh government were not consulted on the formation of the Maritime and Seaport Authority,” Marri said. “We have repeatedly emphasized that the PPP's support is essential for the federal government. Without it, the government cannot stand.”

The PPP also criticized the federal government for failing to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the past 11 months, calling it a constitutional violation. Marri reminded the prime minister of his constitutional obligation to hold CCI meetings every three months.

The party demanded that the Maritime and Seaport Authority issue be brought before the CCI for proper deliberation and urged the government to uphold constitutional norms.