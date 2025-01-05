President, PM reaffirm support to occupied Kashmir freedom struggle

‘Right to Self-Determination Day’.

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari said Saturday that Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and the world over will observe Right to Self-Determination Day today with the pledge to continue their struggle till achievement of their internationally-acknowledged inalienable right. Call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

It was on 5th January in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

In a message on the Occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day on 5th January 2025, he said, “Today, Kashmiris around the world are observing the 76th anniversary of the Resolution adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP), providing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices. “

“In essence, it was a reaffirmation of the inalienable right of Kashmiris to self-determination, which is enshrined in international law and upheld by international human rights instruments.”

Regrettably, the President said India has been denying this right to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for over seven decades and subjecting them to oppression, violence, and systemic brutalities.

“Since 5 August 2019, it has been taking steps, aimed at altering the demographic and political fabric of IIOJK, to turn Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their homeland. Despite this, the spirit of the Kashmiri people remains unbroken and their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed.”

He said the UN General Assembly annually adopts a resolution on “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination” that draws international attention towards the plight and rights of people living under situations of forced occupation. The international community, especially the United Nations, is responsible for fulfilling this promise and supporting the people of IIOJK in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination, he said adding, “On this occasion, I call upon the international community to stop India from committing brutalities and human rights violations in IIOJK.”

‘A core principle of the UN Charter’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s strong resolve to continue extending full moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realization of the right to self-determination as enshrined in the Charter and resolutions of the United Nations (UN) and international law. In his message on the eve of ‘Right to Self-Determination Day’ here on Saturday, he urged the international community and the UN to live up to their promises and take meaningful measures enabling the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

The fifth January is annually observed as the ‘Right to Self-Determination Day’ for the people of Jammu and Kashmir across the globe. On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the historic resolution that guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable Kashmiri people to realize their inalienable right to self-determination. The prime minister, in his message, further said: “The right to self-determination is a core principle of the UN Charter, as well as of international law. Every year, the UN General Assembly adopts a resolution that advocates the legal right of people to decide their own destiny. It expresses unequivocal support for the realization of the right to self-determination for peoples under foreign occupation.” “Regrettably, Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right for over seven decades,” PM Shehbaz added.

The premier said the international community must call for immediate cessation of human rights violations, release of political prisoners, and restoration of fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said that India, today, continues to take multiple steps to consolidate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), undermining the internationally recognized disputed nature of this territory. Through a series of illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5 August 2019, India is trying to alter the demographic and political structure of the disputed territory, aimed at transforming the majority Kashmiri people into a minority community, in their own homeland.

Further drawing world attention to the Indian government’s high-handedness, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said India is also subjecting the Kashmiri people to wide-ranging gross, systematic human rights violations, while crushing the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and freedom.