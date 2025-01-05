Sunday, January 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Procrastination

January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Procrastination is the act of delaying a task while waiting for the “right time,” but, unfortunately, we often fail to take assignments seriously. We must be punctual and avoid deferring tasks for a more opportune moment. For instance, our schedules should be well-determined, and we should prioritise time. Many people believe they perform better under pressure, but overconfidence can often lead to failure.

We must avoid postponing today’s burdens to tomorrow. Instead, we should focus on unfinished tasks before they become more complicated. Some may fear failure, while others lack motivation. However, the more we care about completing tasks on time, the more satisfaction and gratitude we will feel, as we would be thanking God for enabling us to work efficiently.

Time is precious and irreversible, and we must handle it wisely.

SHAHAB MALIK,

Business community complains of dying internet speed during load shedding

Balochistan.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1735971134.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025