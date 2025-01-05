Procrastination is the act of delaying a task while waiting for the “right time,” but, unfortunately, we often fail to take assignments seriously. We must be punctual and avoid deferring tasks for a more opportune moment. For instance, our schedules should be well-determined, and we should prioritise time. Many people believe they perform better under pressure, but overconfidence can often lead to failure.

We must avoid postponing today’s burdens to tomorrow. Instead, we should focus on unfinished tasks before they become more complicated. Some may fear failure, while others lack motivation. However, the more we care about completing tasks on time, the more satisfaction and gratitude we will feel, as we would be thanking God for enabling us to work efficiently.

Time is precious and irreversible, and we must handle it wisely.

SHAHAB MALIK,

Balochistan.