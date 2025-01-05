Progress and Inclusive Textbook Reforms

Recently, I listened to Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah discuss plans to revise Sindh’s textbooks by removing hate content and introducing more inclusive material. This wise decision deserves praise.

Religious intolerance has plagued us for decades, partly because our textbooks either ignore other religions or focus exclusively on one. Policymakers should introduce lessons on various religions to foster understanding and respect.

Similarly, sectarian content must be removed. Textbooks that glorify violence or promote one sect over another perpetuate division. For example, the tragedy in Parachinar highlights the dangers of sectarianism. Ethnic biases in textbooks are another issue. Prioritising Urdu over regional languages like Sindhi, Balochi, or Pashto marginalises cultural identities. A balanced approach that values all ethnicities equally is essential.

Outdated gender stereotypes in textbooks must also be addressed. Women are often depicted as confined to domestic roles, while men are shown as natural leaders. Textbooks should instead promote gender equality and highlight the importance of girls’ education.

For a progressive society, textbooks must foster tolerance, discourage division, and embrace diversity. By addressing these issues, we can create a more inclusive and harmonious society.

ABDUL GHAFFAR,

Sindh.