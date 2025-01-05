PTI's refusal to submit written demands sparks uncertainty in talks

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appears to have backtracked on its earlier commitment to submit demands in writing, casting doubt on the progress of ongoing negotiations with the government.

PTI leader and dialogue committee member Asad Qaiser expressed hesitation about providing written demands, despite prior assurances made during joint statements.

In a recent interview, Qaiser stated that the points discussed during talks with the government should be considered sufficient and treated as formal demands.

He dismissed the need for written submissions as a "mere formality" and called on the government’s negotiating team to engage with the true decision-makers.

This change in stance has introduced uncertainty regarding the continuation of the next round of discussions.