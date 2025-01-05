Rabada, Jansen dent Pakistan’s top order as South Africa dominate final Test

CAPE TOWN - South Africa tightened their grip on the final Test at Newlands, leaving Pakistan reeling at 64/3 by the end of day two in response to the Proteas’ imposing first-innings total of 615. The visitors trail by 551 runs, with their top order dismantled by a fiery South African pace attack.

Pakistan innings began with the absence of opener Saim Ayub, who was ruled out of the series due to an ankle fracture. His omission left Pakistan even more vulnerable in the early stages. The first breakthrough came in the very first over, as Pakistan’s skipper Shan Masood was dismissed for a mere two runs by Kagiso Rabada.

The challenges continued for Pakistan as Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel, both crucial middle-order batsmen, failed to make an impact.Ghulam was dismissed for 12 runs by Marco Jansen, while Shakeel was sent back for a duck by Rabada.

At stumps, Pakistan’s hopes rest on the partnership between Babar Azam (31*) and Mohammad Rizwan (9*), with the duo facing a steep challenge on day three to reduce the deficit. Pakistan’s score stands at 64/3 in 21 overs.Rabada was the standout bowler, picking up two wickets, while Jansen contributed with one.

Earlier in the day, South Africa resumed at 316/4, and despite a quick dismissal of David Bedingham for five runs, thanks to Mohammad Abbas, they continued to dominate.Ryan Rickelton’s 259 and Kyle Verreynne’s century put South Africa in a strong position, with a 148-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Verreynne was dismissed for 100, leaving South Africa at 471/6. Rickelton’s brilliant knock ended at 259, and Marco Jansen added a 62-run contribution. Keshav Maharaj’s quick 40 pushed South Africa to 615.Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas and Salman Ali Agha took three wickets each, with Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza adding two each.It is pertinent to mention that South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0, courtesy of their hard-fought two-wicket victory in the series opener in Centurion.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 64-3 (Babar 31*, Ghulam 12, Rabada 2-9) trail SOUTH AFRICA 615 (Rickelton 259, Verreynne 100, Jansen 62, Abbas 3-94) by 551 runs.