Sunday, January 05, 2025
Revenue clerk held

Muhammad Sabrin
January 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -  Anti Corruption Department Attock has arrested a revenue clerk (patwari) red-handed while receiving bribe. FIR has been lodged against the accused and sent behind the bars. As per details, Aamir r/o Pindigheb lodged a complaint in the office of ACE Attock that Kharpa Pindigheb area patwari Yasir Ameer was demanding Rs 100,000 as bribe from him on the pretext of mutation of land. Circle Officer ACE Attock Jahanzeb Khan under the suprvision of area magistrate Fahad Khan and on the Directions of DG ACE Punjab and Director ACE Rawalpindi Division carried out a successful trap raid and arrested the patwari and recovered the amount from him which he had received as bribe from the complainant. FIR under section 161 PPC, 5/2/47 PCA and PS ACE has been registered against the accused and started further investigation.

