Sunday, January 05, 2025
Russia says downed 8 US-supplied ATACMS missiles

January 05, 2025
Moscow  -  Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv. ATACMS missiles have a maximum range of 190 miles (300 kilometres) according to publicly available data. “Air defence systems downed eight ATACMS US-made missiles and 72 drones,” the Russian defence forces told news agencies without specifying whether there were any casualties or damage. Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration has supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine which can penetrate inside Russia, provoking retaliation from Moscow which has responded with its new hypersonic missile.

